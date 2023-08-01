Usen-Next Holdings (TYO:9418) Price Target Increased by 8.27% to 4,006.56

The average one-year price target for Usen-Next Holdings (TYO:9418) has been revised to 4,006.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.27% from the prior estimate of 3,700.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,676.40 to a high of 4,305.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.78% from the latest reported closing price of 3,290.00 / share.

Usen-Next Holdings Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usen-Next Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9418 is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.74% to 969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 119K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 80K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTSX - Nt International Small-mid Cap Fund Investor Class holds 76K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

