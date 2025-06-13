$USEG stock is up 56% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$USEG stock has now risen 56% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,952,699 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $USEG:
$USEG Insider Trading Activity
$USEG insiders have traded $USEG stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN LEWIS SMITH (CEO) has made 35 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $41,700 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$USEG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $USEG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 343,846 shares (+143.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $412,615
- VERITY ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 109,336 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,203
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 61,183 shares (+54.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,419
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 45,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,000
- SCISSORTAIL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 45,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,000
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD added 31,769 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,122
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 29,731 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,677
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $USEG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.