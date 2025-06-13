$USEG stock is up 56% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$USEG stock has now risen 56% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $232,952,699 of trading volume.

$USEG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $USEG:

$USEG insiders have traded $USEG stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN LEWIS SMITH (CEO) has made 35 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $41,700 and 0 sales.

$USEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $USEG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

