News & Insights

Personal Finance

Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

July 18, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

The used car market has remained relatively stable -- even as inventory picks up -- with overall prices dropping just 4% year over year, iSeeCars.com reported. However, used electric vehicle prices, in particular, are dropping at rates that are much more significant. The site's June report found that used electric vehicle prices have fallen by 29.5% over the past year.

Be Aware: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

"A year ago, used EV prices were on the upswing, rising faster than the average used car," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. "Electric vehicle prices are now falling at nearly 10 times the rate of the average used vehicle, reflecting a clear shift in EV supply and demand."

The prices for certain models have fallen more than others, with Tesla prices seeing the biggest drops. Here's a look at the 10 used EV models with the biggest price drops over the past year.

0x0-Model3_01 Tesla Model 3 2021

1. Tesla Model 3

  • Average price (June 2023): $37,023
  • Price change from June 2022: -$16,258
  • % change from June 2022: -30.5%

See: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric
Know: Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

0x0-ModelX_03 Tesla Model x

2. Tesla Model X

2023 Nissan LEAF-38-source

3. Nissan LEAF

0x0-ModelS_03 Tesla Model s 2021

4. Tesla Model S

Range Rover luxury car

5. Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

6. Land Rover Range Rover Velar

  • Average price (June 2023): $46,269
  • Price change from June 2022: -$9,783
  • % change from June 2022: -17.5%
Land Rover Discovery

7. Land Rover Discovery

  • Average price (June 2023): $40,986
  • Price change from June 2022: -$8,255
  • % change from June 2022: -16.8%
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

8. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

  • Average price (June 2023): $20,148
  • Price change from June 2022: -$3,893
  • % change from June 2022: -16.2%
2019 Jaguar E-Pace Black Edition luxury car

9. Jaguar E-PACE

  • Average price (June 2023): $33,213
  • Price change from June 2022: -$6,401
  • % change from June 2022: -16.2%
2019 BMW 5-Series

10. BMW 5 Series (PHEV)

  • Average price (June 2023): $33,607
  • Price change from June 2022: -$6,170
  • % change from June 2022: -15.5%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of July 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.