Used Cars for Less Than $10,000 — Which Are the Best Value?

If you're in the market for a new set of wheels but you can't afford a car that's actually new, don't worry. The used car market is brimming with deals right now that would be hard for anyone on a budget to turn down. In fact, some used models can be yours for less than $10,000 -- and we're not talking about junkers.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of 18 amazing cars that can be found on the used market for much less than you might think. Some of them, in fact, come with sub-$4,000 price tags. These cars span all of the most popular categories -- including large cars, midsize cars, compact and subcompact cars, hatchbacks, sports cars, convertibles, wagons, and even hybrids -- so there's truly something for everyone.

Check out your buying options if you're looking.

2012-13 Mazda6

With a $9,000 median price, the 2012-13 Mazda6 is a good car buy that offers a combination of reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability. The 2012-13 models have an estimated fuel economy of up to 21 city/30 highway miles per gallon, depending on the specific model and engine. It also has a reputation for being a reliable vehicle that can last for many years without requiring significant repairs.

2009 Honda Fit

With its combination of affordability, practicality, fuel efficiency, safety, and reliability, the 2009 Honda Fit is a good buy for anyone looking for a budget-friendly and versatile subcompact car. The Fit has a unique "Magic Seat" that allows for a variety of seating configurations and ample cargo space, making it a practical option for hauling larger items. With an average price of $4,826, the Fit is an inexpensive option for a great car.

2014 Hyundai Accent

The 2014 Hyundai Accent is an affordable and reliable subcompact car that offers excellent fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 37 mpg on the highway. The Accent has a spacious interior, making it a practical option for daily use, and it's also easy to handle, making it an excellent car for city driving. The Accent is also known for its safety features, making it a top pick for those who prioritize safety when choosing a car. Additionally, with an average price of $8,944, the Accent is a stellar deal.

2015 Chevrolet Spark

The 2015 Chevrolet Spark, with an average price of $9,148, is a great buy for several reasons. The fuel-efficient Spark does an EPA-estimated 39 mpg on the highway, which can save you money on fuel costs over time. The Spark also has a surprising amount of space for a subcompact car, making it a practical option for daily use. With a comfortable ride, easy handling, and a user-friendly infotainment system, the 2015 Chevrolet Spark is an excellent car for those looking for a reliable and practical vehicle at a great price.

2009 Scion tC

The 2009 Scion tC is a fantastic deal. It's a super affordable and sporty compact car that gives you a smooth ride and reliable performance. With its comfortable seats and plenty of storage space, this car is a total steal at the average price of $4,064.

2014 Nissan Leaf

The 2014 Nissan Leaf is an all-electric car that offers excellent fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated range of 84 miles on a full charge. The Leaf is also known for its low maintenance costs, making it a cost-effective option compared to traditional gasoline-powered cars. With its spacious interior and comfortable ride, the Leaf is a practical car for daily use. It's also a great choice for those looking for a car with low environmental impact. With an average price of $9,504, the Leaf is an excellent option compared to other electric cars.

2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a fun-to-drive sports car that is known for its responsive handling and balanced performance. It has a reputation for being a reliable car, which means that you can enjoy the driving experience without worrying about expensive repairs. Best part? The MX-5 Miata has a reasonable average price of $8,171, making it an affordable option for those who want a sports car without breaking the bank.

2010 Suzuki SX4

With an average price of $4,100, the 2010 Suzuki SX4 is a budget-friendly choice for anyone looking for a reliable ride. It's also a really versatile car, with a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to five passengers and plenty of cargo room. The SX4 also offers a comfortable ride and solid handling, making it a great option for daily commuting or longer road trips. Plus, it's a really safe car, with good safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

2015 Ford Fiesta

The 2015 Ford Fiesta, with an average price of $9,526, is known for its fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 37 mpg on the highway, which can save you money on fuel costs over time. Additionally, the Fiesta has a sporty and stylish design, and it's fun-to-drive with its agile handling and responsive steering. The Fiesta also has a spacious interior with comfortable seats and a user-friendly infotainment system, making it a practical option for daily use.

2009 Hyundai Elantra

The 2009 Hyundai Elantra is an incredibly affordable option with an average price of only $3,423. Despite its low price point, the Elantra is a really reliable car that's built to last, meaning you'll get plenty of miles out of it. The Elantra has a really comfortable ride and a spacious interior that can easily seat up to five passengers.

2013 Hyundai Elantra

With an average price of $9,008, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra is an affordable and reliable compact car that offers excellent fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 38 mpg on the highway. The Elantra has a spacious interior with a user-friendly infotainment system, making it a practical option for daily use. The Elantra is also a safe car, with a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

2009 Ford Taurus

At just $3,561, the 2009 Ford Taurus is a great choice for those looking to save money. Despite its low price point, the Taurus is a really reliable car that's built to last, meaning you'll get plenty of use out of it. It's also a really spacious car, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it a great option for families or anyone who needs a lot of space.

2011 Subaru Forester

The 2011 Subaru Forester is a reliable and practical compact SUV that offers all-wheel drive as standard, making it an excellent choice for those living in areas with harsh weather conditions. The Forester is also known for its spacious interior and excellent visibility, making it a practical car for daily use. It's also a safe car, with a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). With an average price of $7,915, the Forester also has a reputation for holding its value well, making it a good investment for those looking for a car with a long-term resale value.

2007 Ford Explorer

Despite its low price, the 2007 Ford Explorer (which has an average cost of $4,472) is a really reliable car that's built to last. It's also a spacious car, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it a great option for families or anyone who needs a lot of space.

2013 Volkswagen Golf

With its combination of affordability, practicality, fuel efficiency, safety, and reliability, the 2013 Volkswagen Golf is a good buy for anyone looking for a budget-friendly and dependable car. The Golf has a spacious and well-designed interior with user-friendly controls, making it a practical option for daily use. It gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway, has a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and is truly inexpensive at an average price of $6,408.

2012 Chevrolet Volt

The 2012 Chevrolet Volt is an innovative and efficient plug-in hybrid car that offers up to 35 miles of electric-only driving before switching to a gasoline-powered generator. This unique powertrain setup provides excellent fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 93 MPGe when driving in electric mode and 37 mpg when the gasoline generator is running. With an average price of $9,662, the Volt is a fantastic buy.

2012 Honda Civic

The 2012 Honda Civic is a good deal on a compact car that offers a comfortable ride and excellent fuel efficiency. The Civic has a well-designed interior with user-friendly controls and plenty of storage space, making it a practical option for daily use. It's also a safe car, with a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and with an average price of $6,302, the Civic is an excellent buy.

2011 Honda Odyssey

The 2011 Honda Odyssey is a reliable and practical minivan that offers ample space for passengers and cargo. With a comfortable ride and a spacious interior, the Odyssey is a great choice for families looking for a car that can accommodate their needs. The Odyssey is also known for its safety features, making it a top pick for those who prioritize safety when choosing a car. The average price of $9,710 makes it an affordable option compared to other minivans in its class.

