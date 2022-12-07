Used-car retailer Carvana slumps after Wedbush says bankruptcy risk rising

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Carvana Co CVNA.N fell 40% in morning trade on Wednesday after Wedbush raised the possibility of a debt default by the used-car retailer, which would increase the risk of bankruptcy, and cut its price target to a Wall Street low of $1.

Brokerage Wedbush also downgraded its rating on the stock to 'underperform' from 'neutral,' sending Carvana's shares to a record low.

"Many (Carvana) bonds have been trading at about 50 cents on the dollar, indicating investors see a high probability of default," said analyst Seth Basham, in a note titled 'Bankruptcy risk rising.'

Carvana's bonds have been under pressure this year, with notes maturing in 2025 146869AB8= trading at 45 cents on the dollar, slightly above the record low of 40 cents hit a month earlier. At the start of the year, they were trading at 97 cents on the dollar.

Meanwhile, the yield stood at 39.82%, according to Refinitiv data. In comparison, the yield on the 5-year U.S. Treasury notes US5YT=RR was at 3.7171%.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported some of Carvana's largest creditors including Apollo Global Management Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co have signed a cooperation agreement to act together in any restructuring negotiations.

Combined with the departure of Carvana's director of investor relations, Wedbush said it believed the developments indicate a higher likelihood of debt restructuring that could "leave the equity worthless in a bankruptcy scenario, or highly diluted at best."

Carvana has suffered from waning used-car demand and high costs, forcing it to undertake job cuts to rein in expenses. Last month, it cut about 1500 employees or 8% of its workforce in the latest round of job cuts this year.

As a result, its stock has fallen nearly 100% this year, hitting record lows in the process.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.