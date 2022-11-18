Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs

Changes sourcing, adds details

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages.

The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in late morning trade, has missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, per Refinitiv data, as expenses soared and demand for used cars dipped.

Carvana best known for its automated car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.