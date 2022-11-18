US Markets
Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs

November 18, 2022 — 11:29 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages.

The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in late morning trade, has missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, per Refinitiv data, as expenses soared and demand for used cars dipped.

Carvana best known for its automated car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.

