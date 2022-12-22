Used-car retailer CarMax reports about 24% fall in quarterly revenue

Corrects paragraph 2 to say $8.53 billion, not $8.53

Dec 22 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc KMX.N on Thursday posted a 23.7% fall in revenue, hurt by waning demand for used cars as inflation-hit consumers reined in discretionary spending.

The used-car retailer's revenue fell to $6.5 billion from $8.53 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

