Used-car retailer CarMax reports about 24% fall in quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 22, 2022 — 06:54 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc KMX.N on Thursday posted a 23.7% fall in revenue, hurt by waning demand for used cars as inflation-hit consumers reined in discretionary spending.

The used-car retailer's revenue fell to $6.5 billion from $8.53 billion a year earlier.

