Used-car retailer CarMax posts quarterly revenue surge

June 25 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc KMX.N reported a 138% rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday, as more people opted for personal vehicles over public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income rose to $436.8 million, or $2.63 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $4.98 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose to $7.70 billion from $3.23 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

