Use common sense as ambulance workers strike, UK minister says

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

December 21, 2022 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Steve Barclay on Wednesday said people should use their common sense as the healthcare system will be under pressure as ambulance workers strike on Wednesday.

"I think just use their common sense the system will be under very significant pressure," he told BBC News.

"I think people can see that in terms of the fact that the trade unions are not covering all of the urgent calls which themselves, category three, can become very serious."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Farouq Suleiman)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.