Use Barbara Corcoran’s Advice and Turn Your Weakness Into a Strength in Your Career

Barbara Corcoran went from struggling student to real estate mogul and while she might be worth millions now, her journey to wealth has real lessons for anyone facing career challenges. Corcoran’s path is one many people can emulate — and she’s always been game to share her secrets.

Here are ways you can use Corcoran’s advice in your career and turn your weakness into a strength.

Find Out: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Trending Now: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Reframe Your Challenges

Remember those weaknesses you think are holding you back? Corcoran had a game-changing moment when her mom taught her to look at her dyslexia differently. She learned to think of her disability as a gift. Instead of seeing it as a roadblock, she used it as fuel to get creative with problem-solving. “It’s the whole reason I succeeded,” she said.

Got public speaking anxiety? Use it to become the most prepared person in the room. Not a natural networker? No problem. Channel that energy into becoming great at one-on-one connections instead.

For You: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

Build Resilience Through Rejection

Here’s something refreshing: Corcoran actually credits getting knocked down for making her stronger. “You hit me on the head and I bounce up and say, ‘Hit me again.'” she said on the “Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking” podcast. Getting comfortable with rejection early on made bouncing back second nature.

Try this: Start keeping track of your career setbacks and what you learned from each one. That rejection from your dream job? It might just be preparing you for an even better opportunity.

Out-Try Everyone Else

“I’ll out-try anyone in the universe — and I’ll win because of it,” Corcoran said on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.” Notice she didn’t say she’d outsmart them or outspend them, she’d simply try harder than anyone else.

Instead of obsessing over that promotion, focus on picking up new skills or tackling challenging projects. Success often comes from showing up consistently, not from being naturally gifted.

Get Creative With Solutions

Corcoran had to figure out different ways to get things done because traditional methods didn’t always work for her. In your career, this might mean creating your own systems when the standard approach isn’t cutting it. Maybe you need to record meetings instead of taking notes or use visual planning tools instead of written lists.

Build Your Support Team

Just like Corcoran had her mom in her corner, you need people who believe in you. Find mentors who’ve overcome similar challenges and connect with colleagues who complement your strengths. Sometimes having someone who sees your potential can make all the difference.

Turn Your Story Around

Think those early career fumbles or that rocky start will hold you back forever? Corcoran went from barely passing school to running a multimillion-dollar business. Your past struggles aren’t baggage — they’re proof you can overcome challenges. Use these stories in interviews to show how you solve problems and keep pushing forward.

Make Persistence Your Superpower

Want to know the real secret to Corcoran’s success? She just wouldn’t quit. Start small: challenge yourself to try one thing that scares you each week. Over time, you’ll build up the kind of resilience that can transform your career.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Use Barbara Corcoran’s Advice and Turn Your Weakness Into a Strength in Your Career

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.