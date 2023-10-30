USDA wheat ratings improve vs year-ago; corn, soy harvest advances

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 47% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, the highest for this time of year since 2020, reflecting improved soil moisture following a three-year drought in the Plains.

Improved production prospects in the world's No. 4 wheat exporter could ease concerns about tightening global grain supplies. However, winter wheat won't be harvested in the United States until mid-2024, and the crop's potential typically hinges on springtime weather.

At 47% good-to-excellent, the USDA's initial ratings for the crop matched an average of estimates from 10 analysts, which ranged widely from 31% to 63% good-to-excellent. Winter wheat planting was 84% complete, the USDA reported, just behind the analyst estimate of 85% and the five-year average, also 85%.

The share of U.S. winter wheat production located in a drought area reached 49% as of Oct. 24, up from 48% the prior week but down markedly from 74% a year ago, according to the USDA.

Meanwhile, the U.S. corn and soybean harvest continued to progress ahead of the average pace despite rains in the last week. U.S. farmers had harvested 85% of their soybean crop by Sunday, matching the average analyst estimate and surpassing the five-year average of 78%.

The corn harvest was 71% complete, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 69% and the five-year average of 66%.

Forecasts called for mostly dry weather in the Midwest this week that should boost progress.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn harvested (%)

69

64-74

59

71

Soybeans harvested (%)

85

83-89

76

85

Winter wheat planted (%)

85

83-88

77

84

Winter wheat condition ratings*

47

31-63

NA

47

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

