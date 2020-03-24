USDA, USTR cite progress on farm provisions of U.S.-China trade deal

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States and China have made progress in implementing the agriculture-related provisions of a Phase 1 trade deal that took effect on Feb. 14, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, they listed a number of steps taken that should help boost U.S. exports of beef, poultry and other farm products to China, and said U.S. food and agricultural products exports were benefiting from Chinese tariff relief.

"These steps show that China is moving in the right direction to implement the Phase One agreement," said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. "We will continue to work with China to ensure full implementation of its commitments and look forward to seeing further improvement and progress as we continue our ongoing bilateral discussions."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

