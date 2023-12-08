News & Insights

USDA updates farmer-reported U.S crop planting totals for December

December 08, 2023 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Farmers who participated in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings"
for Dec. 1, 2023 of 1.437 million acres of corn, up from 1.436 million acres reported a month ago, 0.475 million acres of soybeans
versus 0.475 million acres last month, 0.643 million acres of wheat versus 0.643 million acres last month, the Department
of Agriculture said on Friday.

Producers enrolled in subsidy programs for Dec. 1, 2023 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 93.273 million of corn,
82.770 million of soybeans and 53.281 million of wheat.

Producers who enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland
use on their farms.

USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those who participate in
the farm program.

Following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in Dec 2023 and Nov 2023 and Dec 2022, based on a survey of farms:

U.S. corn and soybean plantings
Prevented planting
(thousands of acres)

Crop                Dec 2023      Nov 2023      Dec 2022
Corn                   1,437         1,436         3,155
Soybeans                 475           475           986
Wheat                    643           643         1,169
Rice                     169           169           629
Barley                    46            47            83
Sorghum                  248           248           179
Cotton-Upland            469           468           115

U.S. corn and soybean plantings
Plantings
(thousands of acres)

Crop                Dec 2023      Nov 2023      Dec 2022
Corn                  93,273        93,260        86,896
Soybeans              82,770        82,764        86,586
Wheat                 53,281        53,280        47,565
Rice                   2,862         2,860         2,216
Barley                 2,952         2,950         2,818
Sorghum                6,619         6,616         5,790
Cotton-Upland          9,933         9,930        13,353

