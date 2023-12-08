USDA updates farmer-reported U.S crop planting totals for December

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Farmers who participated in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" for Dec. 1, 2023 of 1.437 million acres of corn, up from 1.436 million acres reported a month ago, 0.475 million acres of soybeans versus 0.475 million acres last month, 0.643 million acres of wheat versus 0.643 million acres last month, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday. Producers enrolled in subsidy programs for Dec. 1, 2023 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 93.273 million of corn, 82.770 million of soybeans and 53.281 million of wheat. Producers who enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms. USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those who participate in the farm program. Following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in Dec 2023 and Nov 2023 and Dec 2022, based on a survey of farms: U.S. corn and soybean plantings Prevented planting (thousands of acres) Crop Dec 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2022 Corn 1,437 1,436 3,155 Soybeans 475 475 986 Wheat 643 643 1,169 Rice 169 169 629 Barley 46 47 83 Sorghum 248 248 179 Cotton-Upland 469 468 115 U.S. corn and soybean plantings Plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec 2023 Nov 2023 Dec 2022 Corn 93,273 93,260 86,896 Soybeans 82,770 82,764 86,586 Wheat 53,281 53,280 47,565 Rice 2,862 2,860 2,216 Barley 2,952 2,950 2,818 Sorghum 6,619 6,616 5,790 Cotton-Upland 9,933 9,930 13,353 (Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8324)

