USDA September soybean crush estimated at 175.0 million bushels -analysts

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely increased in September to 5.249 million short tons, or 175.0 million bushels, according to the average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

If the crush estimate is realized, it would be up from the 169.0 million bushels processed in August and the 167.6 million bushels crushed in September 2022. It would also be the largest September crush on record, according to USDA data.

Crush estimates ranged from 173.9 million bushels to 175.9 million bushels, with a median of 175.0 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of Sept. 30 were estimated to have declined to 1.600 billion pounds, based on the average of estimates from four analysts.

If realized, the stocks would be down from 1.772 billion pounds at the end of August and below stocks totaling 1.991 billion pounds at the end of September 2022. The stocks would also be the tightest on record, according to USDA data that goes back to May 2015.

Estimates ranged from 1.550 billion to 1.650 billion pounds, with a median of 1.601 billion pounds.

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) reported that its members, which account for about 95% of the U.S. soybean crush, processed 165.456 million bushels of soybeans last month, a record for September. The total was up 2.5% from the 161.453 million bushels its members processed in August and up 4.6% from the September 2022 crush of 158.109 million bushels.

Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of Sept. 30 fell to 1.108 billion pounds, the lowest end-of-month oil stocks since December 2014.

