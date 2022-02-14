Commodities

USDA says inspections of Mexican avocados halted over safety of U.S. personnel

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published

U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections of avocados for export from Mexico's Michoacan state will remain suspended for "as long as necessary" to ensure the safety of U.S. inspectors working in Mexico after employees were threatened verbally, USDA's inspection division said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections of avocados for export from Mexico's Michoacan state will remain suspended for "as long as necessary" to ensure the safety of U.S. inspectors working in Mexico after employees were threatened verbally, USDA's inspection division said on Monday.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it was working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to allow avocados that were inspected on or before Feb. 11 to be imported into the United States.

The suspension of U.S. inspections in Michoacan, a state with chronic problems with gang violence, was first announced on Saturday by Mexico's agriculture ministry.

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular