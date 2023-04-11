USDA reports jump in heavily taxed US sugar imports

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Tuesday a large volume of imports of sugar in March that entered the country paying the highest level of tariffs, as refiners resort to the pricey product to guarantee supplies.

In its monthly supply and demand report WASDE, the USDA raised the expected amount of so-called high-tier tariff sugar imports to 225,000 short tonnes (ST) from 156,000 ST in March.

The United States imports around 30% of its sugar use. Most imports come from Mexico due to bilateral trade agreements, and another share enters the country at lower tariffs in a volume known as TRQ agreed under World Trade Organization rules.

But several countries that received TRQ allocations did not export the product, possibly due to local shortages, so refiners are resorting to fully taxed imports which raises the overall cost of sugar to American users.

The U.S. government last month made a reallocation of nearly 250,000 tonnes of the TRQ imports, but the problem seems to persist.

"USDA projects that only 46.5 percent of the reallocation, or 114,905 ST, will enter (the country)," the department said on Tuesday.

The global sugar market is seeing a tightness on the supply side due to production problems in places such as Europe, India, China and Thailand.

Raw sugar futures SBc1 rose to the highest in 11 years on Tuesday.

