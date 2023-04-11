Commodities

USDA reports jump in heavily-taxed US sugar imports

April 11, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Tuesday a large volume of imports of sugar in March that entered the country paying the highest level of tariffs, as refiners resort to the pricey product to guarantee supplies.

In its monthly supply and demand report WASDE, the USDA raised the expected amount of so-called high-tier tariff sugar imports to 225,000 short tonnes (ST) from 156,000 ST in March.

