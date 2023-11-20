USDA raises winter wheat ratings, corn harvest 93% complete

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 48% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up one percentage point from last week and the highest for this time of year since 2019.

The ratings signaled improving production prospects in the world's No 4 wheat exporter, potentially easing fears of tightening global grain supplies. However, dry conditions persist in key areas including Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat grower, as the crop nears its winter dormancy. Yield potential will hinge on timely rains this spring.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change in the ratings, with estimates ranging from 45% to 50% good-to-excellent. Winter wheat planting was 95% complete, the USDA reported, below the analyst estimate of 97% and the five-year average of 96%. US/WHE

The USDA rated 33% of the Kansas wheat crop as good to excellent, up two points from last week. Elsewhere, good-to-excellent ratings improved in Texas, Montana and Nebraska, but declined in Oklahoma, South Dakota and Colorado.

The share of U.S. winter wheat production located in a drought area rose to 44% as of Nov. 14, up from 42% the previous week, but still down significantly from 75% a year earlier, according to the USDA.

Meanwhile, the U.S. corn harvest is nearly finished, with 93% completed by Sunday, below the average analyst estimate of 94% but ahead of the five-year average pace of 91%. The USDA did not expect any further updates on soybean progress after reporting that 95% of the oilseed crop was harvested by Nov. 12.

The U.S. is the world's second-largest corn and soybean exporter after Brazil.

The USDA is scheduled to release its last weekly crop progress report for 2023 on Nov. 27. Over the winter, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn harvested (%)

94

92-97

88

93

Winter wheat planted (%)

97

95-98

93

95

Winter wheat condition ratings*

47

45-50

47

48

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Christina Fincher and Bill Berkrot)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.