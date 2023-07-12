USDA raises estimate for US sugar imports, cuts view on consumption

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday raised its projection for U.S. sugar imports, while reducing its forecast for the country's sugar consumption, a combination that resulted in a more comfortable stocks-to-use ratio.

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected U.S. sugar imports at 3.42 million short tonnes (ST) in 2023/24 (Oct-Sept), up from 3.35 million ST seen last month.

The higher imports projection follows the announcement last week of an increase in the lower-tariff import quota (TRQ). The government, however, has yet to release how it will distribute the additional quota of 125,000 metric tons among supplying countries.

The USDA reduced its view for U.S. sugar consumption by 75,000 ST.

Analysts had reported a calmer situation on the local market regarding demand. Sosland Publishing's Sweetener Report said that most major sugar users in the U.S. were covered on their needs for the moment.

Production was increased by nearly 70,000 ST by the USDA, so the stocks-to-use ratio, a key indicator of the supply level, rose to 13.5% from a very low 10.6% in June.

