News & Insights

US Markets

USDA raises estimate for US sugar imports, cuts view on consumption

July 12, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday raised its projection for U.S. sugar imports while reducing its number for the country's sugar consumption, a combination that resulted in a more comfortable stocks-to-use ratio.

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected U.S. sugar imports at 3.42 million short tonnes (ST) in 2023/24 (Oct-Sept), up from 3.35 million ST seen last month. The stocks-to-use ratio, a key indicator of the supply level, rose to 13.5% from 10.6% in June.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 646 223 6040; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.