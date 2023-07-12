USDA raises estimate for US sugar imports, cuts view on consumption

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday raised its projection for U.S. sugar imports while reducing its number for the country's sugar consumption, a combination that resulted in a more comfortable stocks-to-use ratio.

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA projected U.S. sugar imports at 3.42 million short tonnes (ST) in 2023/24 (Oct-Sept), up from 3.35 million ST seen last month. The stocks-to-use ratio, a key indicator of the supply level, rose to 13.5% from 10.6% in June.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

