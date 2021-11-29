USDA October soybean crush seen at 195.6 mln bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in October likely jumped to a nine-month high of 5.868 million short tons, or 195.6 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Crush estimates ranged from 194.5 million bushels to 196.3 million bushels, with a median of 195.7 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Wednesday.

If the estimate is realized, the crush would be up from 164.1 million bushels processed in September and the largest monthly crush since January. But it would be below the October 2020 crush of 196.6 million bushels, the all-time high for a single month.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of Oct. 31 were expected to rise to 2.340 billion lbs, based on the average of estimates from six analysts, compared with 2.177 billion lbs at the end of September and 1.968 billion lbs at the end of October 2020.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 2.310 billion to 2.375 billion lbs, with a median of 2.333 billion lbs.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members, which account for about 95% of all U.S. soybean crushings, processed 183.993 million bushels in October. Soyoil stocks among NOPA members rose to 1.835 billion lbs at the end of the month.

(Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.