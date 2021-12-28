Commodities

USDA November soybean crush seen at 191.7 mln bushels

Contributor
Karl Plume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totaled 5.753 million short tons, or 191.7 million bushels, according to the average forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totaled 5.753 million short tons, or 191.7 million bushels, according to the average forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Crush estimates ranged from 189.9 million bushels to 195.7 million bushels, with a median of 191.5 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Monday, Jan. 3.

If the estimate is realized, the crush would be down from 196.9 million bushels processed in October, the all-time high for a single month.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of Nov. 30 were expected to rise to 2.391 billion lbs, based on the average of estimates from seven analysts, compared with 2.386 billion lbs at the end of October and 2.117 billion lbs at the end of November 2020.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 2.338 billion to 2.454 billion lbs, with a median of 2.390 billion lbs.

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said its members processed 179.462 million bushels of soybeans in November, down from 183.993 million in October. Soyoil stocks among NOPA members declined to 1.832 billion lbs at the end of the month, from 1.834 billion at the end of October.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Karl Plume; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular