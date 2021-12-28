USDA November soybean crush seen at 191.7 mln bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in November likely totaled 5.753 million short tons, or 191.7 million bushels, according to the average forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Crush estimates ranged from 189.9 million bushels to 195.7 million bushels, with a median of 191.5 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Monday, Jan. 3.

If the estimate is realized, the crush would be down from 196.9 million bushels processed in October, the all-time high for a single month.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of Nov. 30 were expected to rise to 2.391 billion lbs, based on the average of estimates from seven analysts, compared with 2.386 billion lbs at the end of October and 2.117 billion lbs at the end of November 2020.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 2.338 billion to 2.454 billion lbs, with a median of 2.390 billion lbs.

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said its members processed 179.462 million bushels of soybeans in November, down from 183.993 million in October. Soyoil stocks among NOPA members declined to 1.832 billion lbs at the end of the month, from 1.834 billion at the end of October.

