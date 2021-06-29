USDA May soybean crush seen at 173.4 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings in May likely totaled 5.202 million short tons, or 173.4 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Estimates ranged from 172.5 million bushels to 174.0 million bushels, with a median of 173.5 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday.

If the May crush estimate is realized, it would be down from 169.8 million bushels processed in April and below the May 2020 crush of 179.5 million bushels.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of May 31 were estimated at 2.144 billion lbs, based on the average from six analysts, compared with 2.178 billion lbs at the end of April and 2.447 billion lbs at the end of May 2020.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 2.125 billion to 2.160 billion lbs, with a median of 2.148 billion lbs.

The National Oilseed Processors Association, whose members account for about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, crushed a smaller-than-expected 163.521 million bushels last month. NOPA members also reported soyoil stocks totaling 1.671 billion lbs.

