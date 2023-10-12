USDA makes large revision to Brazil cotton projections

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States Agriculture Department (USDA) announced on Thursday a large revision on Brazil's cotton production numbers that goes back all the way to 2000, leading to large changes in its ending stocks numbers for both Brazil and the world market.

It also said Brazil's cotton production in 2023/24 will exceed that of the U.S. for the first time, and that the South American country is close to surpassing U.S. cotton exports for the first time since the 19th century.

About the revision, the USDA moved Brazil production numbers from one crop year to the next in its crop calendars, to better align with the country's timing of harvest and exports.

"Brazil production estimates now reflect the calendar year harvest for the first listed year of the split (in this case, 2022 for 2022/23) instead of the previous method of using the next calendar year's harvest (in this case, 2023 for 2022/23)," it said.

"Last month's 2022/23 estimate of 14.4 million (bales) is now the basis for the 2023/24 production estimate. Therefore, each year's production estimate has shifted ahead to the next marketing year."

The 2023/24 new Brazil production estimate was adjusted higher to 14.6 million bales, reflecting an update by CONAB (Brazil's supply agency).

The revision has implications for USDA's overall ending stocks numbers.

"The old production methodology inflated ending stocks by effectively placing the next calendar year's crop in the ending stocks number," the department said.

"This overstated Brazil's 2023/24 beginning stocks by more than 10 million bales; therefore, 2023/24 beginning stocks (as of August 1, 2023) are now estimated at 5.8 million bales, compared with last month's estimate of 16.4 million".

In the report, the USDA increased slightly the projection for global cotton production to 112.6 million bales, while keeping consumption mostly unchanged at 115.8 million bales.

