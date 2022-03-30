USDA February soybean crush seen at 175.2 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell in February to a five-month low of 5.257 million short tons, or 175.2 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Crush estimates ranged from 173.7 million bushels to 177.0 million bushels, with a median of 175.0 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Friday.

If the estimate is realized, the crush would be down from the 194.3 million bushels processed in January but above the February 2021 crush of 164.3 million bushels. It would also be the second-largest February crush on record, behind only 2020.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of Feb. 28 were expected to increase slightly to 2.522 billion lbs, based on the average of estimates from six analysts, compared with 2.500 billion lbs at the end of January and 2.306 billion lbs at the end of February last year.

Estimates for soyoil stocks ranged from 2.500 billion to 2.530 billion lbs, with a median of 2.525 billion lbs.

National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) members, representing about 95% of the U.S. soybean crush, processed 165.057 million bushels of soybeans in February, a 9.4% drop from a month earlier. NOPA members' soyoil stocks unexpectedly rose to 2.059 billion lbs, the highest in 22 months.

