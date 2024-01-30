USDA December soy crush estimated at 206.1 million bushels -analysts

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely reached 6.185 million short tons in December, or 206.1 million bushels, the most for any month on record, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

It would be the third straight month in which the national crush topped 200 million bushels as the expanding U.S. soy processing industry has been crushing greater volumes of beans to meet rising vegetable oil demand from biofuel makers.

If the December crush estimate, gathered from nine analysts, is realized, it would be up from the 200.1 million bushels crushed in November and up 10% from the December 2022 crush of 187.4 million bushels.

However, last month's estimated average daily crush rate of 6.649 million bushels would be down from a record daily pace of 6.669 million bushels set in November, which has one fewer day.

Crush estimates ranged from 203.8 million to 207.0 million bushels, with a median of 206.7 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Thursday.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of Dec. 31 were estimated at 1.764 billion pounds based on the average of estimates from six analysts.

If realized, the stocks would be up 10.8% from 1.592 billion pounds at the end of November but down 23.5% from stocks totaling 2.306 billion pounds at the end of December 2022.

Estimates ranged from 1.728 billion to 1.875 billion pounds, with a median of 1.746 billion pounds.

The National Oilseed Processors Association reported that its members, which account for about 95% of the U.S. soy crush, processed a record 195.328 million bushels in December, while end-of-month oil stocks rose to 1.360 billion pounds.

