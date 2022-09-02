USDA cuts China's 2022/23 cotton import projection

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:

"Estimated cotton imports for marketing year 2022/23 are reduced to 2.2 million tonnes on high carry-in stocks and higher domestic production. Production for 2022/23 is increased to 6 million tonnes on higher yields in Xinjiang."

"China's slowing economy and weak domestic demand reduced cotton use in 2021/22 to 8 million tonnes and lowered imports to 1.76 million tonnes. On July 13, 2022, the state reserve announced plans to purchase up to 500,000 tonnes of 2021/22 Xinjiang cotton. As of the end of July, ginner stocks of 2021/22 cotton were estimated at 2 million tonnes, much of it priced above market."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3Q7L8MZ

