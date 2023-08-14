USDA corn, soy, wheat ratings improve, topping trade expectations

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. soybean and corn crops improved in the past week more than analysts expected, U.S. government data showed on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly crop progress report rated 59% of the corn crop as good to excellent, up from 57% a week ago, while 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected an improvement of 1 percentage point.

The USDA also rated 59% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, a jump from 54% last week. The figure topped a range of analyst estimates.

Beneficial rains in recent weeks have eased drought conditions in portions of the Midwest crop belt. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 49% by Aug. 8, from 57% in the prior week. A year earlier, only 28% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil.

Condition ratings improved for U.S. spring wheat as well. The USDA rated 42% of the crop, grown mostly in the northern Plains, as good to excellent, up from 41% previously, while analysts on average had expected no change. The spring wheat harvest was 24% complete, up from 11% last week but behind the five-year average of 28%.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is winding down, with 92% cut as of Sunday, the USDA said. The harvest figure matched the five-year average pace but lagged the average analyst expectation for 93%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

58

56-59

57

59

Soybean condition ratings*

55

53-57

54

59

Spring wheat condition ratings*

41

40-43

41

42

Spring wheat harvested (%)

23

19-28

11

24

Winter wheat harvested (%)

93

91-95

87

92

*% good/excellent

