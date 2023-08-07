USDA corn, soy ratings improve; spring wheat deteriorates

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn crop improved in the past week more than analysts expected but spring wheat crops deteriorated, U.S. government data showed on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 57% of the corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop progress report, up from 55% a week ago, while 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected an improvement of 1 percentage point.

The USDA rated 41% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 42% previously, while analysts on average had expected no change. The spring wheat harvest was 11% complete, up from 2% last week but behind the five-year average of 14%.

The USDA rated 54% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, up from 52% last week, above the average analyst estimate of 53%.

Still, the good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and soybeans were the lowest for this time of year since 2019, when excessive rains delayed planting and crop development, and the second-lowest since 2012, a historic drought year.

The United States is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans after Brazil, but crops in much of the U.S. Midwest have struggled with dry conditions this season.

Beneficial rains boosted soil moisture over the past week in portions of the crop belt. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 57% by Aug. 1, from 59% the prior week. A year earlier, only 31% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

"Widespread rain fell across much of Iowa last week with totals several inches above average in a handful of drought-stricken counties," said Mike Naig, the agriculture secretary in Iowa, the largest U.S. corn state and No. 2 grower of soybeans after Illinois.

The winter wheat harvest was 87% complete, just below the average trade estimate of 89% and the five-year average of 88%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

56

54-57

55

57

Soybean condition ratings*

53

51-55

52

54

Spring wheat condition ratings*

42

40-45

42

41

Spring wheat harvested (%)

10

4-15

2

11

Winter wheat harvested (%)

89

86-92

80

87

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.