USDA corn ratings hold steady; soy, spring wheat crops decline

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for the U.S. corn crop held steady in the past week while soybean and spring wheat crops deteriorated, U.S. government data showed on Monday, and ratings for all three crops fell short of trade expectations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 57% of the corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop progress report, unchanged from a week ago, while eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected an improvement of 1 percentage point.

The USDA rated 54% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 55% last week, and spring wheat ratings fell to 49% good-to-excellent, down from 51% previously. Analysts on average had expected no change in ratings for soybeans and spring wheat.

The good-to-excellent ratings for both corn and soybeans were the lowest for this time of year since 2019, when excessive rains delayed planting and crop development, and the second-lowest since 2012, a historic drought year.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil, but crops in much of the Midwest have struggled with dry conditions this season.

Rains in the U.S. Corn Belt in recent weeks have brought a measure of relief. The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area fell to 55% by July 18, down from 64% the prior week. A year earlier, only 29% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought, according to the USDA.

The harvest of the U.S. winter wheat crop was progressing slowly. The USDA said the winter wheat harvest was 68% complete, up from 56% a week ago but lagging the average trade estimate of 70% and the five-year average of 77%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

58

54-60

57

57

Soybean condition ratings*

55

52-57

55

54

Spring wheat condition ratings*

51

48-52

51

49

Winter wheat harvested (%)

70

66-75

56

68

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Marguerita Choy)

