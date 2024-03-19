News & Insights

Commodities

USDA attache sees Mexico corn production, imports rising in 2024/25

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

March 19, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Mexico City:

"The outlook for Mexican grain production in marketing year (MY) 2024/2025 is higher year-on-year for corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum based on farmer planting decisions on more average weather conditions and a gradual recovery from exceptional drought conditions. Mexico’s corn and rice imports are forecast higher to meet increasing demand. Meanwhile, wheat and sorghum imports are forecast stable due to increased domestic production."

To read the full report, click: https://tinyurl.com/mrrhnce7

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.