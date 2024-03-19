USDA attache sees Mexico corn production, imports rising in 2024/25

March 19 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Mexico City:

"The outlook for Mexican grain production in marketing year (MY) 2024/2025 is higher year-on-year for corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum based on farmer planting decisions on more average weather conditions and a gradual recovery from exceptional drought conditions. Mexico’s corn and rice imports are forecast higher to meet increasing demand. Meanwhile, wheat and sorghum imports are forecast stable due to increased domestic production."

To read the full report, click: https://tinyurl.com/mrrhnce7

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)

