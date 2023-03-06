USDA attache sees China pork production, imports growing in 2023

March 6 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing:

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) decision to end its zero-COVID policy restrictions is expected to improve demand for both pork and beef products in 2023. However, Brazil's decision to suspend beef exports to China at the end of February following a suspected bovine spongiform encephalitis (BSE) detection could impact supply as alternative origin suppliers may not fully bridge the potential supply gap in 2023. Pork production and imports, and beef production are all forecast to grow in 2023. Hong Kong remains the PRC's primary export market for pork and beef."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3IXn0eE

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.