USDA attache sees China 2020/21 corn imports at 28 million T

April 21 (Reuters) - A report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing estimated China's corn imports for the 2020/21 marketing year at 28 million tonnes, above the USDA's official estimate of 24 million.

The report, dated April 16 and posted online on Wednesday, attributed the increase to "continued feed demand and a supply deficit that supports restocking of reserves." The report also projected China's 2021/22 corn imports at 15 million tonnes.

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3sAJ3gR

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)

