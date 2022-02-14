USDA attache report pegs Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 134.5 million T

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia. The report, dated Feb. 9, was released online on Monday:

"Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area further, to 39.8 million hectares (ha) and soybean production to 134.5 million metric tons (MMT). From the last estimates, weather conditions have continued to worsen in key producing regions. Principally, the drought in the south of the country has dampened prospects for a record crop. Post consequently also lowered the 2021/22 soybean export forecast to 86.8 MMT. Based on strong yields in the current 2020/21 season, Post revised up its soybean export to 88.9 MMT, a new record. For the 2021/22 MY (marketing year), Post adjusted up the soybean processing forecast to 46.6 MMT. Post maintained the 2020/21 crush estimate at 46.5 MMT of soybeans. The crush forecast and estimate is driven by domestic soy oil demand, which will likely decline when the biofuel mandate is reduced to 10% in 2022. With high prices motivating exports, Brazilian soy stocks will hover at less than 5% of the domestic supply."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/34XLWSF

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.