USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate of 6.017 million bushels, representing a fourth straight monthly decline and the slowest daily processing pace since September.

If the estimate is realized, the April 2022 crush would be down from the 192.9 million bushels processed in March but up from the 169.8 million bushels crushed in the same month last year. It would also be the second largest April crush on record, behind only 2020.

Crush estimates ranged from 178.5 million bushels to 182.0 million bushels, with a median of 180.5 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of April 30 were expected to decline to 2.316 billion lbs, based on the average of estimates from six analysts, compared with 2.434 billion lbs at the end of March and 2.178 billion lbs at the end of April 2021.

If realized, it would be the smallest soyoil stockpile in seven months.

Estimates for soyoil stocks ranged from 2.280 billion to 2.360 billion lbs, with a median of 2.313 billion lbs.

Members of the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA), which account for around 95% of soybeans processed in the United States, processed 169.788 million bushels of soybeans in April, down 6.6% from March but up 5.9% from the April 2021. Soyoil supplies among NOPA members as of April 30 fell to 1.814 billion lbs, the smallest end-of-month stocks since September.

