USDA April soybean crush seen at 171.1 million bushels

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed 5.133 million short tons, or 171.1 million bushels, of soybeans in April, according to the average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.

Estimates ranged from 170.0 million bushels to 173.0 million bushels, with a median of 171.0 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly fats and oils report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

If the estimate is realized, the April crush would be down from 188.2 million bushels processed in March and below the April 2020 crush of 183.4 million bushels, which was the largest April crush on record.

U.S. soyoil stocks as of April 30 were estimated at 2.171 billion lbs, based on estimates from five analysts, compared with 2.245 billion lbs at the end of March and 2.602 billion lbs at the end of April 2020.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 2.150 billion to 2.200 billion lbs, with a median of 2.167 billion lbs.

The National Oilseed Processors Association, whose members account for about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, crushed 160.310 million bushels last month, well below expectations. The group's members also reported soyoil stocks totaling 1.702 billion lbs.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.