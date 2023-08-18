USD to CAD Prices Forecast: Mixed Trade Ahead of Canadian Producer Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Treasury yields influence USD/CAD movements.

Canadian exports’ prices impacted by USD strength.

Fed’s inflation concerns signal more rate hikes.

USD/CAD’s Dance with Treasury Yields and Key Exports

The USD to CAD is retreating from its recent peak on Friday, yet it’s on track for its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The U.S. Dollar’s volatile movements are being influenced mainly by the fluctuations in U.S. Treasury yields. These yields have dipped as market players ponder over the country’s economic future, closely watching inflation trends and potential shifts in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies.

Canadian Exports and the Greenback’s Weight

Apart from the U.S. Dollar’s sway, traders are closely monitoring Canada’s primary exports: crude oil and gold. Since both commodities are priced in dollars, the strength of the greenback plays a pivotal role in shaping international demand for these resources.

Economic Reports: A Close Watch on Domestic Inflation

While the U.S.economic calendarremains relatively light for Friday, the ripple effects of this week’s robust data and the Fed’s hawkish stance are palpable. Canada is releasing its IPPI and RMPI reports today, both critical indicators of inflation. The expected increase in these figures could hint at a consistent stance on interest rates by the Bank of Canada, particularly if they outpace expectations.

Federal Reserve’s Inflation Concerns

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s recent gathering underscored the majority’s concerns about mounting inflation risks, hinting at more potential rate hikes. This week’s hearty retail sales figures further strengthened the case for this tightening stance.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish

Recent spikes in 10-year Treasury yields to 4.328% and resilient economic reports have supported the U.S. dollar’s strength. Market players might wish for the Fed to pause, but current data seems to be guiding it otherwise, thus bolstering the U.S. dollar’s position in the short term.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour USD to CAD

The USD to CAD is currently positioned at 1.3542, showing no change from its previous 4-hour position. This indicates a potential consolidation phase. It trades above the 200-4H moving average of 1.3297, signaling a longer-term bullish momentum. Conversely, it’s slightly above the 50-4H moving average of 1.3469, supporting the idea of an ongoing bullish sentiment in the shorter term. The 14-4H RSI, standing at 62.37, reinforces this bullish momentum, being above the neutral 50 but not yet in the overbought territory.

Currently hovering between the main support area of 1.3142 to 1.3118 and the main resistance zone of 1.3612 to 1.3654, the currency pair shows an overall bullish sentiment, but traders should remain vigilant as it approaches resistance levels.

