USD to CAD Prices Forecast: Loonie Falls as Major Importer China Struggles

Highlights

USD to CAD rises with Treasury yields.

Canada’s inflation data awaits; BoC’s next move in question.

Weak Chinese economy pressures demand for Canadian exports.

Overview

The USD to CAD edged higher on Tuesday, gaining momentum from rising Treasury yields and deepening economic concerns in China. The yuan fell to a nine-month low following an unexpected cut in China’s key policy rates, marking the second reduction in just three months. This move by China’s central bank is an attempt to invigorate its stuttering economy, which has shown disappointing indicators in industrial output and retail sales. Notably, these figures trailed behind economists’ predictions.

Greenback Rises Amid China’s Economic Uncertainty

Simultaneously, the greenback’s rally was propelled by the surge in demand for safer assets, as worrisome economic signals emerge from China. The Canadian Dollar, on the other hand, waned in light of the U.S. Dollar’s ascendancy and China’s murky economic picture. These shifts come at a time when the market is closely monitoring forthcoming U.S. retail sales data, keen to gauge the implications of heightened rates on consumer expenditure. On the horizon, the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes are set for release on Wednesday, adding another potential market mover to the mix.

Yellen Praises Biden; Americans Skeptical

While U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen champions President Joe Biden’s policies for driving unparalleled job growth and reinforcing competitiveness, polls suggest that American sentiment remains unconvinced. Canada’s currency has further faced downward pressure due to dips in the materials and energy sectors. Sliding commodity prices, rooted in fears of China’s frail economic recovery and its debt-heavy property market, cast a shadow over China’s demand outlook.

Problems in China Weigh on Canadian Exports

This sentiment deteriorated further as Country Garden, China’s leading private property developer, endeavored to delay a payment on an onshore bond. Such moves compound challenges faced by policymakers in reviving investor confidence in the globe’s second-largest economy and prime consumer of oil and metals. Both are major components of Canada’s economy.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish Ahead of Canada Inflation Data

In the short term, the spotlight shifts to Canada’s impending inflation data. Market stakeholders are eager to discern the potential path of the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy. With prevailing sentiments suggesting an anticipated decline in inflation, it appears the BoC may adopt a wait-and-see approach.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour USD to CAD

The current price of 1.3480 has surpassed the previous 4-hour close of 1.3445, indicating an upward momentum. This bullish sentiment is further supported as the current price exceeds both the 200-4H moving average of 1.3272 and the 50-4H moving average of 1.3410. The 14-4H RSI reading is 63.09, suggesting a stronger momentum, as it’s above the neutral 50-mark but not yet in overbought territory.

Additionally, the USD to CAD has broken through the main resistance area, hovering just above it. With no evident near-term minor support or resistance areas, the market sentiment for USD to CAD is currently bullish.

