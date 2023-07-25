USD to CAD Price Forecast: Higher Treasury Yields, Oil Volatility Spur Rally

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

USD to CAD rises with strong US Treasury yields and oil fluctuations.

Investors evaluate central banks’ rate decisions worldwide.

Federal Reserve hints at various rate possibilities; inflation eases.

Overview

On Tuesday, the USD to CAD exchange rate saw an uptick, buoyed by robust US Treasury yields and fluctuations in crude oil prices. The market was closely monitoring the commencement of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, which prompted investors to evaluate the potential monetary policy decisions of central banks worldwide.

Central Bank Decisions Set the Tone

With pivotal rate announcements from the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and Federal Reserve lined up for this week, traders were eager to assess the future direction of interest rates in the US and other major economies. Speculation was rife that a 25 basis point rate increase would be unveiled during the current Fed meeting, but uncertainty loomed over subsequent meetings and the potential policy moves of the central bank.

Traders Eagerly Awaiting Fed Guidance

Federal Reserve officials hinted at a range of possibilities since the last meeting, leaving the door open for further rate hikes or even the conclusion of the current rate-hiking campaign. As economic data played a crucial role in shaping these decisions, the recent consumer price index indicated a slight alleviation of inflationary pressures.

Investors eagerly awaited guidance published alongside the rate decision and post-meeting press conference, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s insights carrying significant weight in shaping market sentiment.

Canadian Dollar Impacted by Crude Oil Volatility

Meanwhile, in Canada, the USD to CAD market experienced considerable swings owing to crude oil volatility. On Monday, the Canadian dollar gained strength against its US counterpart, supported by rising oil prices and a positive Bank of Canada survey on the economic outlook.

The rally in oil prices, driven by tightening supply, increased US gasoline demand, hopes for Chinese stimulus measures, and technical buying, contributed to the stronger Canadian dollar. Moreover, the Bank of Canada’s survey revealed improved optimism among market participants, with a year-over-year gross domestic product growth projection of 0.7% by the end of 2023, a stark improvement from the previous forecast of a 0.1% contraction.

BoC Minutes on Tap after Optimistic Survey

As the Bank of Canada prepared to release minutes from its recent policy decision, which saw the benchmark interest rate reach a 22-year high of 5%, traders keenly awaited further insights into the central bank’s stance.

Short-Term Outlook: Fed, Powell Dependent

In conclusion, the USD to CAD exchange rate saw a boost from the interplay of US Treasury yields and crude oil price volatility. While the Federal Reserve’s meeting outcomes and its future rate decisions remained a focal point, developments in the Canadian economy and oil market dynamics also influenced the currency pair’s performance. Investors kept a watchful eye on the unfolding events, seeking to capitalize on potential short-term bullish opportunities.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour USD to CAD

The USD to CAD is exhibiting mixed sentiment as the 4-hour price upticks, after a successful test of the support zone. This could be signaling a bullish momentum shift. However, the price remains below both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, hinting at a bearish undercurrent. The 14-4H RSI, at 44.37, suggests weaker momentum, adding to the uncertainty.

Traders should exercise caution and closely monitor market dynamics for better clarity. With the price holding support, there is potential for further upside, but the market’s interaction with the moving averages warrants vigilance for potential bearish pressure. Overall, traders must navigate carefully in this mixed market.

The tight 4-hour trading range suggests traders should prepare for heightened volatility.

