USD SWAPS-Curve flips flatter, flows drive the move as Libor mostly lower and M-mkt tame

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, December 10 (IFR) - *Swap spreads are mixed with the curve, after steadily steepening for two straight session, flipped flatter despite lower Libor settings, with the exception of the 1-month rate and tighter FRA/OIS spreads. Eurodollars are bull flattening and while repo GC is a tad firmer which has narrowed the Libor/Repo spread a smidge, it’s expected to soften as the T-bill settlement demand gets absorbed. The widening of front end swaps is more a function, therefore, of a flow-driven trade.*Overnight flows saw better paying in 2-year and 3-year swaps after the compression over the past two sessions was faded by fast money accounts. Indeed, the IMM1 FRA/OIS spread collapsed further as the chart below shows, the spread looked to be a buy as year-end funding demand, plus the likelihood of a stimulus package getting passed before Congress recesses for the holidays, should widen the spread (increase in T-bills). So it looks like traders bought the spread and paid in front end swaps on bets for a small widening move ahead. But we maintain that there won’t be a funding squeeze given the Fed’s generous repo operation backstops and various lending facilities still intact until year-end.

*The bid to long end swaps was sold—unwinds of profitable longs and swap curve steepening bets was linked to the overnight compression with mixed flows seen in intermediate swaps. Small rate-receiving was noted in 10-year and 30-year spreads as the treasury curve was bull flattening. Treasuries saw a tight range overnight as global stocks were mixed—European bourses moving lower on no breakthrough in the Brexit-EU “dinner” negotiations. The ECB’s statement chock full of extended liquidity, though rates were unchanged, various programs- TLTRO, bond buying, extended—largely as expected. U.S. shares were higher on vaccine hopes, but as New York traders stepped in, investors booked more profits ahead of jobless claims and more news on the Facebook lawsuits.



BIAS:

Swaps are still biased towards a seasonal widening move as treasuries are usually the favored window dressing asset for year-end in addition to forecasts for a bid re-balancing for year-end out of stocks and likely into bonds given the continued record high gains in equities. VOL is ticking up again—short-term swaption VOL(3-month/10-year) is back above 60 (currently at 61.9) with Option VOL also firming (TYF VOL settled at 3.24%--fell below 3.0% last week) and pose another catalyst to keep swaps payer biased. Issuance has begun to dwindle as the window of liquidity/opportunity and books are closing before year-end--another reason for buying spreads.

*According to Eikon swap spreads are:





SWAP TENOR Spread Day Change Prev Day Close 2-YEAR SWAP 7.25 0.25 7.00 3-YEAR SWAP 5.75 0.25 5.50 5-YEAR SWAP 5.75 0.25 5.50 7-YEAR SWAP 0.75 0.00 0.75 10-YEAR SWAP 0.50 0.00 0.50 20-YEAR SWAP -14.75 -0.25 -14.50 30-YEAR SWAP -27.50 -0.75 -26.75

Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

/nt

((Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com))