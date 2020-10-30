USD Partners LP (USDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Dividends
USD Partners LP (USDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that USDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.78, the dividend yield is 15.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USDP was $2.78, representing a -74.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.73 and a 178% increase over the 52 week low of $1.

USDP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). USDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

