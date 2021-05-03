USD Partners LP (USDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

USD Partners LP (USDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.8, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USDP was $5.8

USDP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX Corporation (CSX). USDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.8.

