USD Partners LP (USDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

USD Partners LP (USDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that USDP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of USDP was $5.5, representing a -48.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.64 and a 450% increase over the 52 week low of $1.

USDP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). USDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.