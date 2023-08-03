USD Partners LP - Unit (USDP) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for USD Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:USDP) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 287.34% from the latest reported closing price of 0.79 / share.

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in USD Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USDP is 0.01%, a decrease of 78.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.03% to 2,541K shares. The put/call ratio of USDP is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Evergreen Capital Management holds 801K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USDP by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 665K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USDP by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 409K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USDP by 15.25% over the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 206K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 47.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USDP by 81.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 77K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USDP by 12.57% over the last quarter.

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC ('USD') to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership's network of crude oil terminals facilitates the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership's operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

