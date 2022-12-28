USD/JPY Tries To Settle Above The 134 Level

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

GBP/USD gained upside momentum after an unsuccessful test of the 1.2000 level.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD rebound despite pullback in commodity markets.

USD/JPY continues to move higher as the BoJ is not ready to raise rates.

U.S. Dollar Index Made An Attempt To Settle Below 104

U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies as Treasury yields pull back from recent highs.

Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the Pending Home Sales report for November. The report indicated that Pending Home Sales declined by 4% month-over-month, compared to analyst consensus of -0.8%. On a year-over-year basis, Pending Home Sales decreased by 37.8%. High interest rates are the key reason behind the current weakness of the housing market.

EUR/USD Stays Inside The Previous Trading Range

EUR/USD has recently made another attempt to settle above the high end of the current trading range at 1.0660.

This attempt was not successful as EUR/USD lacks catalysts. No important economic reports are scheduled to be released in the Euro Area this week, and many EUR/USD traders have taken a vacation. In this situation, EUR/USD may stay range-bound until the start of the new year.

GBP/USD Tests The 1.2100 Level

GBP/USD gained strong upside momentum and rebounded above the 1.2100 level. UK did not release any economic reports today, and it looks that the key driver for the move was the unsuccessful test of the 1.2000 level.

Most likely, traders who shorted GBP/USD decided to take some profits off the table ahead of the new year. The general weakness of the U.S. dollar served as an additional bullish catalyst for the British pound.

AUD/USD Rebounds Despite Pullback In Commodity Markets

AUD/USD managed to gain strong upside momentum and made an attempt to settle above the 0.6800 level despite the pullback in commodity markets. NZD/USD settled above the 0.6300 level and tested the resistance at 0.6350.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar found itself under pressure due to the strong pullback in the oil markets. USD/CAD received strong support near 1.3500 and moved back towards the 1.3550 level.

USD/JPY Tests Resistance At 134

USD/JPY continues to rebound and is testing the 134 level. The dovish signals from the BoJ, which does not plan to raise rates in the near term, put significant pressure on USD/JPY in recent trading sessions.

