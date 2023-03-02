USD/JPY to Test Resistance at 138 on ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy day for the USD/JPY. Tokyo core inflation numbers drew investor interest ahead of the finalized Services PMI survey. Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino supported maintaining the Bank’s ultra-monetary policy position over the near term.

Incoming BoE Governor Ueda delivered his comments last Friday, coinciding with inflation numbers for January. Japan’s core inflation rate hit a four-decade high in January.

Today’s numbers could ease pressure on the Bank of Japan to revisit its policy outlook.

In February, Tokyo’s annual inflation rate softened from 4.4% to 3.4%, with the core inflation rate softening from 4.3% to 3.3%. Economists forecast a core inflation rate of 3.3%.

Service sector PMI numbers were upbeat, in contrast to the manufacturing sector PMI numbers. The Services PMI increased from 52.3 to 54.0 in February. Economists forecast a PMI of 53.6. Outstanding new business increased at the fastest pace since August 2017, with business confidence hitting a four-month high. However, there was a pickup in output prices, driven by stronger demand conditions.

However, the markets need Bank of Japan member reaction to the latest numbers to move the dial. The support of ultra-loose monetary policy suggests that today’s figures should not influence the BoJ.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was down 0.09% to 136.628. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 136.770 before falling to a low of 136.500.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 030323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY should avoid a fall through the 136.628 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 137.236. A move through the Thursday high of $137.102 would signal a bullish USD/PY session. However, the USD/JPY would need hawkish Fed chatter and US stats to support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 137.710 and resistance at 138. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at 138.792.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 136.154 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-136 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 135.546. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 134.464.

USDJPY 030323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (135.616). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($136.154) and the 50-day EMA (135.616) would support a breakout from R1 (137.236) to target R2 (137.710) and 138. However, a fall through S1 (136.154) would give the bears a run at the 50-day EMA ($135.616) and S2 ($135.546). A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 030323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The all-important ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for February will draw plenty of investor interest.

We expect market sensitivity to the headline PMI and sub-components, with the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Index the one to watch.

Other stats include finalized S&P Global Services and Composite PMI numbers that should play second fiddle to the ISM survey-based numbers.

With the services sector in the spotlight, investors need to monitor FOMC member chatter. FOMC members Logan, Bostic, and Bowman will deliver speeches today. Investors will want to gauge how high and for how long the Fed will push interest rates to curb inflation and return it to target.

On Thursday, FOMC member Bostic favored a 25-basis point rate hike in March.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

