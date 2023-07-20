News & Insights

US Markets

USD/JPY to Target Sub-139 on Hotter Inflation and BoJ Bets

July 20, 2023 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by Bob Mason for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

  • The USD/JPY extended the winning streak to five sessions on Thursday.
  • Investor hopes of a US soft-landing continued to support the post-US CPI Report recovery.
  • However, it is a busy day ahead, with inflation numbers from Japan in focus this morning.

It is a relatively busy morning for the USD/JPY. Inflation figures from Japan will move the dial this morning. The markets are looking for reasons for the Bank of Japan to tweak its monetary policy stance from ultra-loose. A pickup in inflationary pressure would likely fuel expectations of a tweak to the yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Economists forecast the annual inflation rate to accelerate from 3.2% to 3.5% and core inflation to rise from 3.2% to 3.3%. Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers would likely force the Bank of Japan to tweak the YCC policy. However, we don’t expect the BoJ to begin considering a move away from negative interest rates.

On Thursday, Japan’s government forecast inflation to sit at 2.6% this fiscal year. In January, the government forecast inflation to hit 1.7% for the fiscal year. The government also revised its growth forecast from 1.5% to 1.3%.

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to move the dial later in the day. The lack of stats will leave the USD/JPY in the hands of market risk sentiment and sentiment toward the respective economies and monetary policy outlooks.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the USD/JPY break through the 139.5 – 138.8 resistance band to test resistance at the 140 psychological level. After a five-day winning streak, the USD/JPY moved through the 50-day EMA (139.988) and remained above the 200-day EMA (136.577), signaling bullish momentum over the near and the longer-term time horizons.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA and reflected bullish near-term momentum.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 45.25 reading signals a bearish outlook, suggesting a fall through the 50-day EMA (139.988) to bring the 139.5 – 138.8 support band into play. However, a USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA (139.988) would give the bulls a run at the 141.2 – 141.9 resistance band.
USDJPY 210723 Daily Chart

4-Hourly Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the USD/JPY faces strong resistance at 140. The USD/JPY sits below the 200-day EMA (140.603) while holding above the 50-day (139.799). The EMAs send bullish near-term but bearish longer-term signals.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA narrowed on the 200-day EMA, signaling a move through the 200-day EMA (140.603) to target the 141.2 – 141.9 resistance band. However, a USD/JPY fall through the 50-day EMA (139.799) would give the bears a run at the 139.5 – 138.8 support band.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 58.24 sends bullish signals, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Notably, the RSI supports a move through the 200-day EMA (140.603) to target the 141.2 – 141.9 resistance band.
USDJPY 210723 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.