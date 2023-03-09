USD/JPY to Target Return to 137 on US Jobs Report and Ultra Loose BoJ

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy start to the day for the USD/JPY. Household spending numbers drew interest ahead of Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda’s final monetary policy decision.

Household spending increased by 2.7% in January, reversing a 2.1% decline from December. Economists forecast a more modest rise of 1.4%. Year-over-year, spending fell by 0.3% versus a forecasted 0.1% decline. In December, household spending was down 1.3%.

According to the Statistics Bureau, spending on housing (-12.1%), education (-9.6%), and furniture & household utensils (-9.1%) were the biggest drags, year-over-year. However, spending on culture & recreation was up 18.6%.

Investors brushed aside the numbers, despite the better-than-expected January increase, with the focus on the Bank of Japan.

The Bank of Japan Stays Ultra-Loose

In line with expectations, the Bank of Japan left interest rates at a negative 0.1%. The Bank also stood by its promise of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy by leaving the yield cap and bond yield control policy unaltered. The hold on rates left investors to focus on the Rate Statement.

Salient points from the Rate Statement included,

Japan’s economy is likely to recover, with effects from COVID-19 and supply-chain constraints subsiding.

High commodity prices and slower overseas economic growth will leave the Japanese economy under pressure.

The annual inflation rate will likely decelerate toward mid-2023 because of falling energy prices.

A high degree of uncertainty toward the Japanese economy remains, including developments in overseas economic activity and inflation.

The Bank will continue with Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control to bring inflation to target.

The latest policy decision came after the weaker-than-expected Q4 GDP numbers on Thursday. Incoming BoJ Kazuo Ueda assured lawmakers of continuingly ultra-loose monetary policy. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda avoided delivering surprises in his final policy meeting.

With the BoJ in ultra-loose policy mode and the Fed set to push rates higher, risks of a global economic recession and geopolitical tensions also favor the dollar. However, sentiment toward Fed monetary policy hangs in the balance. Later today, the US Jobs Report will likely decide on the March policy decision.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was up 0.32% to 136.567. A mixed morning saw the USD/JPY fall to an early low of 135.811 before rising to a high of 136.970.

USD/JPY Technical Indicators

USDJPY 100323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY has to avoid the 136.471 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 137.010 and the Thursday high of 137.352. A return to $137 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the USD/JPY would need a hotter-than-expected US Jobs Report to support a breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 137.891. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at 139.311.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 135.590 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-135.500 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 135.051. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 133.631.

USDJPY 100323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (136.242). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA (136.242) would support a breakout from R1 (137.010) to target R2 (137.891). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (136.242) would give the bears a run at the S1 (135.590). A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 100323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a big day on the US economic calendar. The heavily anticipated US Jobs Report will be the key driver. Another jump in nonfarm payrolls would likely cement a 50-basis point interest rate hike in March and raise bets of another hawkish move in April.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish testimony and the mid-week labor market numbers, investors should also monitor FOMC member commentary. Hawkish chatter and another spike in hiring would deliver another USD/JPY breakout.

