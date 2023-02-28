USD/JPY to Target 137.5 on Policy Divergence and Consumer Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy start to Tuesday for the USD/JPY. This morning, industrial production and retail sales figures were in focus. It was a mixed set of numbers from Japan. While a jump in consumer spending was positive, a slump in industrial production raised red flags.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, industrial production tumbled by 4.6% in January, reversing a 0.3% increase from December. Industries that mainly contributed to the decline were motor vehicles, production machinery, and electronic parts & devices. Economists forecast a 2.6% decline.

Consumer spending limited the impact on the Yen, however. Retail sales increased 6.3% year-over-year in January versus a 3.8% rise in December. Economists forecast a 4.0% increase.

For the Bank of Japan, the sharp increase in consumer spending may cause concern after the latest inflation numbers. However, incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda delivered assurances of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy on Friday, leaving divergence squarely in favor of the dollar.

Ueda’s comments coincided with the release of January inflation numbers. Japan’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 4.0% to 4.3%, with core inflation rising from 4.0% to a four-decade high of 4.2%.

Incoming Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino supported Ueda’s comments this morning. Giving testimony to the Upper House, Himino reportedly said,

“The BoJ must maintain monetary easing. It shouldn’t modify easy policy just because there are side effects. Rather, it must come up with ideas to mitigate costs and help sustain stimulus.”

Addressing questions about a comprehensive review of its policy framework, Himino added,

“Any such special type of examination is better done by taking a wide perspective looking at various factors.”

Considering the latest industrial production numbers and central bank commentary, the dollar remains firmly in the driving seat, supporting the morning gains.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was up 0.42% to 136.694. A bullish morning saw the USD/JPY rise from an early low of 136.111 to a high of 136.845. The USD/JPY broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 136.485 to test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 136.843 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 280223 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY should avoid a fall through R1 and the 136.199 pivot to retarget the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 136.843 and the morning high of 136.845. A return to 136.800 would signal a bullish US session. However, the USD/JPY would need Fed chatter and the US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Third Major Resistance Level (R3) at 137.487.

A fall through R1 and the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 135.841 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 135.555. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 134.911.

USDJPY 280223 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (134.982). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (134.982) would support a breakout from R2 (136.843) to target 137 and R3 (137.487). However, failure to revisit 136.800 would bring S1 (135.841) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA (134.982) would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 280223 4 Hourly Chart

It is a day on the US economic calendar. Goods trade data for January will draw interest early in the session. However, barring a marked widening in the goods trade deficit, the numbers should have a muted impact on the dollar.

The US CB Consumer Confidence numbers for February will influence. A larger-than-expected rise in confidence would support the more aggressive Fed monetary policy outlook. Economists forecast the Index to increase from 107.1 to 108.5.

Other stats include house price data. However, the latest jump in US mortgage rates will mute investor sentiment towards a likely slowdown in house price growth in December.

Following the latest Core PCE Price Index numbers, investors should also monitor FOMC member chatter.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.