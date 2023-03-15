USD/JPY to Target 136 on US Wholesale Inflation and Retail Sales

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the USD/JPY. There were no economic indicators from Japan for investors to consider this morning.

The lack of stats left investors to digest the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes. While the minutes were from the January meeting, the dovish meeting minutes weighed on the Japanese Yen.

Economic data from China delivered brief Yen strength, with weaker-than-expected numbers driving demand for the Yen.

Industrial production increased by 2.4% year-over-year in February versus 1.3% in January. Retail sales increased by 3.5%, reversing a 1.8% fall from January. Economists forecast retail sales to rise by 1.5% and industrial production to increase by 2.6%.

Other stats included fixed asset investments and unemployment numbers. Fixed asset investments increased by 5.5% versus a 5.1% rise in January. Economists expected fixed asset investments to increase by 4.4% year-over-year. China’s unemployment rate increased from 5.5% to 5.6%.

While fixed asset investments, retail sales, and industrial production reflected an improving macroeconomic environment, the numbers were lackluster relative to the February private sector PMIs.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was up 0.27% to 134.569. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall to an early low of 134.030 before rising to a high of 134.620.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 150323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 134.047 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 135.068. A move through the Tuesday high of 134.904 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the USD/JPY would need hotter-than-expected US wholesale inflation and retail sales figures to support a breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 135.925. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at 137.803.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.190 into play. However, barring an extended sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-132.500 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 132.160. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 130.291.

USDJPY 150323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The USD/JPY sits below the 100-day EMA (135.035). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 100-day EMA (135.035) would bring R1 (135.068) and the 50-day EMA (135.165) into play. A breakout from the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at R2 (135.925) and 136.000. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA (134.287) would bring the S1 (133.190) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 150323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US retail sales and wholesale inflation figures for February will draw interest. A pickup in wholesale inflation and another jump in retail sales could force the Fed to take more aggressive measures to cool the economy.

There are also no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday, leaving investors to consider how the Fed would respond to the numbers.

